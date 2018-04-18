Blue Chip Road Trip: Hammond coach on Clemson prospects Burch, Huntley

Hammond School (Columbia, S.C.) head coach Erik Kimrey has a wealth of talent on his defensive line with five-star end Jordan Burch and four-star tackle Alex Huntley.

Burch is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2020 class, with Huntley right behind him at No. 2. The two sophomores combine for well over a dozen scholarship offers. Burch has an offer from Clemson, while Huntley is drawing significant interest from the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider visited Hammond School on Tuesday for the first stop in our Blue Chip Road Trip series and spoke with Kimrey about the duo of Burch and Huntley.

“It’s a huge luxury,” Kimrey said. “We’re really excited to have them here at Hammond School. They’re wonderful young men that are really popular here on campus. They’re hard-working young men, on and off the field. So, it’s been a lot of fun to see them play and see them develop as young men.”

Burch (6-6, 255) carries offers from from South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Oregon, among others.

He has drawn comparisons to former South Carolina star and current Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to Kimrey.

“Jay Frye, a longtime head coach at Richland Northeast High School, helped us last year, and he said that Burch reminds him of a younger Clowney,” Kimrey said. “Maybe a little bit bigger than Jadeveon, Jadeveon maybe a little bit faster, but he has that kind of frame. And when you look at Jordan, you think of a guy that could play on Sundays really, really quickly.”

Huntley (6-4, 295), meanwhile, owns offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Michigan, Oklahoma and others.

Kimrey was a quarterback at South Carolina from 2000-02, and Huntley brings back memories of one of his former teammates.

“Alex is still coming into his own,” Kimrey said. “He’s over 290 pounds now and developing. Got great hands and feet and able to coordinate those two things together. I played with a guy named Cleveland Pinkney, who was a heck of a player at South Carolina, that Alex reminds me of.”

Last season, Huntley had 61 tackles, including 10 for loss and seven sacks, along with 10 quarterback pressures. Burch recorded 56 tackles, eight sacks and 16 quarterback pressures on defense and also saw action on offense, rushing for 16 scores and catching three passes for touchdowns.

Kimrey has big plans for the dynamic duo during their upcoming junior seasons.

“Last year was Jordan’s first year with us, so we put some packages in with him on offense,” Kimrey said. “This year, we’ll do some more things to make it more multiple on offense. He’s a phenomenal athlete. He’ll probably play end at the next level, but he can catch, he can run, he can throw. So there will be some areas that we use him more creatively on offense this year than we did in the past. And we certainly want to free him up on defense to be the athlete that he is.

“Boogie (Huntley) can play any position on the front on defense. Also played some tight end for us at 290 pounds last year. So we’ll move him around on offense a good bit, too. But ultimately those guys are just going to be the core of our defensive line and hopefully dominant people up front.”