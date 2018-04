COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was all smiles at Tuesday night’s Prowl and Growl event in Columbia.

His Tigers are of course coming off a 25-win season which saw the Tigers advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last month.

The media caught up with Brownell before Tuesday night’s event.

Apologies for the audio. The place was packed and there was plenty of noise in the room.