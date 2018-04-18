LB target returns to Clemson, nearing final decision

This past weekend, Clemson again played host to a top linebacker target who is approaching his college decision.

After attending the Tigers’ junior day in early March with his mother, Keith Maguire of Malvern (Pa.) Prep spent Friday on campus and took in Saturday’s spring game. He was accompanied this time by his father, who was unable to make it to the junior day.

“It was good,” Maguire said of the visit. “It was good to get down and see the school again, spend more time with the coaches and the players, and it was fun to see the spring game, too. It was a good atmosphere, obviously a little glimpse of what a game is like.”

Maguire was able to witness Clemson’s tradition of rubbing Howard’s Rock and running down the hill, as well as the pregame Tiger Walk.

“I think it’s a great tradition,” he said. “It gets the crowd going and the team. I like the Tiger Walk. It’s pretty cool.”

Arriving to campus on Friday ahead of the spring game allowed Maguire to spend more one-on-one time with head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They were just talking to me about football, and obviously they want me there,” Maguire said. “They think I can fit the scheme, and they just left it open to questions for me and making sure I had everything answered and such.”

Maguire also had a chance to meet some of the players.

“I spent time with a few linebackers, a few of the D-linemen,” he said. “I was in one of the players’ dorms, so it was pretty cool. They were awesome. I really think I could fit in there with them.”

Maguire took a step toward his decision on Saturday, when he announced that he will be committing to either Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, Notre Dame or Ohio State.

“I just really like what they have to offer, the school, the team, the coaches, great atmosphere down there,” Maguire said of why Clemson is in his final five. “I have a really good impression of them.”

Maguire said he wants to commit by the end of this month or next month. He will be looking closely at a couple of factors as he closes in on his decision.

“Really just how I fit in the school and just the coaches, too,” he said. “I’ve got to like the coaches since I’m going to be spending time with them the next four years.”

Maguire said he doesn’t have any more visits planned as of now. He went to Alabama in early April after going to Ohio State in late March, Clemson in early March and Notre Dame in late January.

So, where do the Tigers stand among his top five schools right now?

“I think they’re pretty high up,” Maguire said. “I’m still thinking about everything and the top five, but they’re definitely not the last.”