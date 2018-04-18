What is wrong with Clemson?

After losing for the fourth time in five games Tuesday night, Clemson head coach Monte Lee was open about where he feels his team is at right now.

Following the 13th-ranked Tigers’ loss to No. 12 Georgia, Lee said he is not satisfied with what is going on with his ballclub. What is going on is the fact his team cannot hit the baseball.

The Bulldogs’ pitching kept Clemson off balance for a second week in a row at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., limiting the Tigers to four hits in a 6-1 loss. The Tigers again struggled to catch up to the fastball.

Last week in North Augusta, S.C., Clemson managed just seven hits and struck out 13 times in a three-run loss to Georgia.

“I’m not satisfied with what is going on right now,” Lee said. “That starts with me as a head coach. We are all competitive. I am a competitive guy. I’m not finding a way, day in and day out, to get them to play their best baseball.

“Last week, we did some good things. We really have. We have had some great outings on the mound and we have had some good offensive days, but overall, as a head coach, I have to continue to work to find the answers for our club to be a little bit more consistent. I’m not happy with where we are at, but that is on me too. I’m not happy with the job I’m doing right now either.”

Fifteen times this year, Clemson (26-11) has been held to six hits or less, while it has only produced 10 or more hits in nine games. And though the Tigers lead the nation with 50 home runs, hitting the long ball is not always going to get the job done.

In fact, Clemson has hit a home run in each of the last five games, but it has lost four of them. After Tuesday’s game, the Tigers are hitting just .242 as a team through 37 games.

“I know we have a good club. We are 26-11 right now,” Lee said. “Georgia is 26-11. That is one of the better clubs we have played all year. We are in good shape and we have a lot of season to go, but we would like to be a little bit more consistent offensively.

“We either score a bunch of runs or we are not scoring. That is really what I’m talking about.”

Shortstop Logan Davidson appreciates the fact his coach is taking the blame for the team and is standing up for them, but he feels they need to have their head coach’s back, too, and right now they are not doing that with the way they are playing at the plate.

“He is the head coach so he is going to take the blame for it,” Davidson said. “I don’t think any of us are pleased with where we are at. We definitely have a good team, but I don’t think we are playing as good as we can play. I know that, but we will get there.”

The Tigers better get there fast because they play a Wake Forest team this weekend that has won five of its last six ACC games and stands just one game back of Clemson for second place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings.