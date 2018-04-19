Brownell lands big commitment

Transfer forward Jonathan Baehre has committed to Clemson, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Baehre is a transfer from UNC Asheville. He will have to sit out next season, as he is not a graduate transfer. He will have two seasons of eligibility left after that.

The 6-foot-9, 195-pounder averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while playing in 34 games this past season. He shot 37.3 percent from behind the arc, 54 percent overall and was an 81-percent free-throw shooter.

Baehre grew up and played in Hessen, Germany, before moving to Georgia and playing his senior high school season at Wilkinson County High School in Irwinton, Ga. A GHSA Division A State Champion, Baehre was named Co-MVP of the championship game.