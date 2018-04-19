Bryant's personal coach says he shouldn't be judged off of one practice

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant’s personal coach, Roman Robinson, spoke to the media prior to the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, where he is being honored tonight.

The Clemson Insider asked him how often he talks to Bryant and if he spoke to him after the spring game. Bryant threw for just 35 yards and was 8-for-15 in the Orange & White Game last Saturday in Clemson.

“We text all the time,” he said. “I always ask how practice is going and things of that sort. A lot of folks own the game because he is off a little bit, but nobody knows what happened in those other 14 practices.

“He has been lighting it up the whole time. That is just how the world is. You can only judge off what you see. It is the spring game, but in actuality it is the last practice of the spring. It is not a lot of things. It is just more encouraging and we talk about a lot of things as far as the off-season.”