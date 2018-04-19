Clemson offers highly touted ATH

Clemson has offered Oak Park (Mich.) 2020 athlete Enzo Jennings, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.

“I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” Jennings wrote in a Twitter post.

Just a sophomore, Jennings has also picked up offers from Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Michigan in April to go with other offers from Tennessee, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Arizona, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and Central Michigan.

Jennings (6-2, 175) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 prospect from Michigan, No. 18 athlete and No. 189 overall prospect for the 2020 class.