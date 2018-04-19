Clemson runs in the family for big-time 2020 QB

Top 2020 quarterback Luke Doty of Myrtle Beach (S.C.) has been a frequent visitor to Clemson over the years and is firmly on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

Clemson runs in the family for Doty, who grew up watching the Tigers as a kid.

“My grandparents have always loved Clemson, and that comes from my mom’s side,” Doty told The Clemson Insider at the Nike Elite 11 Regional camp in Charlotte on Sunday. “So we’ve always grown up watching Clemson games and going to my grandparents’ house and spending time with them, watching Clemson games. So, it’s definitely in our family.”

Doty has scholarship offers from Baylor, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others.

Watch our full interview with Doty at the Elite 11 Regional Charlotte on TCITV: