Swinney says QB situation in much better shape than last year

Once again, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the quarterback situation heading into the summer. This time it came during the ACC Coaches Teleconference call on Thursday.

It was the second time this week Swinney was asked about his four quarterbacks and just like he said when he met with the media on Tuesday prior to a Prowl & Growl event in Columbia, nothing has changed since Saturday’s Orange & White Game.

The Tigers head into the summer with what he says are four quarterbacks—Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence, Hunter Johnson and Chase Brice—who can all win at a high level.

“We’ve got a really good situation. We never had quite this type of situation where we’ve got really four guys that I think we could go win with, literally,” Swinney said. “I think we could go win with any of those guys. I think they’re all really working hard to be the best version of themselves.”

Swinney said all four quarterbacks are at different spots in their development, but he likes the fact how committed they are and how hard they work and how much they help each other. He said each of them had some great moments in the spring.

Lawrence’s came in the spring game when he shined in front of the 55,000 fans in the Orange & White Game last Saturday. Bryant threw four touchdown passes in a scrimmage earlier this spring and Johnson and Brice showed a lot of promise in the spring game as well.

“They all had some great moments in the spring. They all had some not so great (moments),” Swinney said. “But I’m in the the process of going through our meetings with those guys right now, and it’s a very good situation. Kind of like some other positions on our team where we’ve got very, very good depth, very competitive depth. So it should be fun.”

After the spring game, Swinney said Bryant would be the starter if the Tigers played “today,” but they do not have to play today and September is a long way away.

“Obviously, Kelly’s won a conference (championship) and taken us to the playoffs, and he’s got great experience,” Swinney said. “The other guys are right there and battling. So it’s great competition, and I don’t have any doubt when it comes September we’re good to go in a much better situation.

“Last year, we were starting over, and Kelly had no experience, and Hunter was just getting here, trying to figure it out. Chase Brice was red-shirted and Trevor wasn’t here. So I think we’re going to be in a much better starting point than we were this time last year.”