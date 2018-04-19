Swinney talks about how Powell looked at safety

Swinney talks about how Powell looked at safety

Football

Swinney talks about how Powell looked at safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Clemson Insider asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney how wide receiver Cornell Powell looked in practice this spring during the IPTAY Prowl and Growl visit Thursday night in Charleston.

, , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home