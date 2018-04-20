4-star CB expecting spring visit from Clemson

Among the slew of talented recruits that attended Clemson’s Orange & White spring game last Saturday was Decatur (Ala.) Austin four-star cornerback Reddy Steward.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Steward at the Elite 11 Regional camp in Charlotte this past Sunday.

“It was good,” Steward said of the visit. “They had a good game. They got a good team coming up this year.”

Steward (5-11, 160) was impressed by the turnout of 55,000 fans for the glorified scrimmage, which saw the Orange team beat the White 28-17.

“It was fun,” he said. “A whole lot of fans showed up to the spring game. It seemed like it was a real rivalry game. That’s how the fans showed up.”

It marked the second visit to Clemson in as many months for Steward, who also attended the Tigers’ junior day on March 3.

The Tigers will soon return the favor and pay a visit to Steward, who is firmly on their recruiting radar for the 2019 class. He is expecting to be further evaluated by Clemson during the spring evaluation period.

Clemson’s staff will start hitting the recruiting trail on Monday to check on prospects. The spring evaluation period runs through May 31.

“They are going to come see me this spring in practices and stuff and come evaluate me at my school,” Steward said.

Steward continued to build his relationship with Clemson co-defensive backs coaches Mickey Conn and Mike Reed during Saturday’s visit.

“That’s my recruiting coach (Conn), and he talked to me,” Steward said. “I talked to coach Reed, and we’ve got a good relationship.”

Steward holds Power Five offers from Michigan, Mississippi State and South Carolina to go with other offers from Memphis, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and South Alabama.

He’s waiting to see how his recruitment shakes out moving forward before he begins to focus on favorites.

“I don’t really have any early favorites right now,” he said. “I’m just waiting for some more offers to come in.”

When the time comes for him to make a decision, Steward will weigh out some different factors with his family.

“It’s really a family decision to see if my mom and dad like it at the end,” he said.

“The coaching staff and if I get along with the players and fit in with the school and stuff,” Steward added of what he’ll be looking closely at.

Steward has also been to Mississippi State, Auburn and Memphis recently. He doesn’t have any more visits planned right now.

As a junior in 2017, Steward registered 75 tackles from his cornerback position.