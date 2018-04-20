Bullpen, eighth inning HRs lift Clemson over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – With the game tied in the eighth Logan Davidson and Chris Williams both hit bombs to left field to lead the Tigers to a 7-5 win over Wake Forest Friday night at David Couch Ballpark.

Jacob Hennessy got the start for the Tigers but had an early exit. Hennessy went 2.0 innings and gave up five hits, five runs and four earned runs. Spencer Strider settled things down going 3.1 innings and only gave up one hit and no runs. Ryan Miller finished it off for the Tigers going 3.2 innings and only giving up one hit and no runs.

“We have to give Spencer Strider a lot of credit. It is very difficult to come into the ballgame in the third inning but he threw up zeroes for us. Also Ryan Miller was outstanding for us,” coach Lee told The Clemson Insider following the win.

Clemson jumped out to a lead in the top of the first. After Kier Meredith was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. Logan Davidson hit a show down the line and reached third with what looked like a triple, scoring Meredith. After the umpires met they ruled it was a ground-rule double and made the runners return to second and third. However, Beer singled to right to score both runners for the 2-0 lead.

The Deacons responded with a run in the first on a sacrifise fly.

Wake Forest plated four in the second and took advantage of a error to take control early 5-2.

The Tigers bounced back in the third. With one out Drew Wharton singled down the right field line. Grayson Byrd singled up the middle to score Wharton then stole second. Kyle Wilkie singled to score Byrd and the Deacs lead was cut to one run.

Chris Williams almost gave the lead back to Clemson. After Seth Beer hit a two out single in the fourth Williams hit one over the wall to right center but the leaping center fielder came down with the ball.

The Tigers tied the game in the fifth, but could havve had more. Patrick Cromwell walked and then Grayson Byrd was hit by a pitch with one out. Kyle Wilkie singled to load the bases. Jordan Greene flied out to right but it wasn’t deep enough to score Cromwell. With two outs Kier Meredith was hit by a pitch to score Cromwell. Logan Davidson grounded out to second to end the threat, but Clemson tied the score 5-5.

Ryan Miller worked out of trouble in the sixth. Miller came in with runners on second and third and one out but didn’t allow a run.

The Tigers jumped out front in the eighth. With one out Logan Davidson hit a 396 feet home run down the left field line. Chris Williams followed with a 400 foot home run to left center.

“Just two huge home runs for us there by Logan and Chris Williams. Chris hit the ball on the screws a couple of times earlier in the ballgame but had nothing to show for it. He certainly got ahold of that one and it was a big one for us,” said coach Lee.

Clemson moved to 27-11 overall and 12-7 in the ACC with the win. The Tigers and Deacs play game two of the series Saturday at 4 PM.