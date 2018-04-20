Butler makes her first hire

Clemson women’s basketball head coach Amanda Butler welcomed her first assistant coach to the staff, announcing the hire of Shimmy Gray-Miller on Thursday.

Gray-Miller worked with Butler at the University of Florida from 2015-2017 as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, helping pull in a top 25 class in 2017 as the Gators reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016. Gray-Miller spent the past season as assistant coach and interim head coach at Texas Tech.

“I’m so excited to welcome Shimmy to our Clemson Family,” Butler said. “Her tireless effort in recruiting and developing players is going to be a great fit for our program, and we can’t wait to hit the road and get started.”

In 18 years of coaching experience Gray-Miller has spent time at three of the Power Five conferences. During her career, she has helped her teams to eight NCAA Tournament appearances including one Sweet 16 appearance.

Under her guidance, Florida senior Ronni Williams was voted first Team All-SEC and became first Gator in program history to lead the SEC in scoring (all games and SEC games). Williams was also named WBCA All-Region and WBCA All-American Team Honorable Mention.

Prior to Florida, Gray-Miller spent three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska. She helped the Huskers to three NCAA Tournament berths and a Sweet 16 appearance during the 2012-13 season. Gray-Miller helped sign two Top 10 Signing Classes in back-to-back seasons (2013, 2014).

She guided former Husker and current WNBA player Jordan Hooper to a first team All-America selection and the No. 10 all-time rebounding mark in Big 10 history (1,110 career rebounds.)

Gray-Miller was named the Saint Louis University women’s basketball head coach in 2005 and led the program for seven seasons. Under her leadership, seven student-athletes earned All-Atlantic 10 awards including one A-10 Most Improved Player and an A-10 All-Freshman Team selection. A pair of student-athletes also earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors and three A-10 Scholar Athlete of the Year awards.

Before landing her first head coaching job, Gray-Miller was an assistant coach at the University of Arizona for two seasons (2003-05). While there, she helped the Wildcats to their first PAC-10 Conference Championship (2004) in program history.

Gray-Miller began her coaching career at the University of Washington from 2000-03. While there, Gray-Miller helped the Huskies to the 2001 PAC-10 Championship and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Following her collegiate career, Gray-Miller played professionally for Olivais Futebol Clube, a first-division club team in Coimbra, Portugal.

Gray-Miller was a three-year letterwinner at the University of Michigan. She was voted the team captain as a junior and won the Bob Ufer Quarterback Club Award for leadership and dedication.

A Flint, Mich., native, she is a 1994 graduate of Michigan, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in law and criminology. Following a successful playing career and coaching career, Gray-Miller was inducted into the Carman-Ainsworth Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005, and the Greater Flint Afro American Hall of Fame in 2014.