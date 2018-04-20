One-on-One with Chris Williams

WINSTON-SALEM – TCI went One-on-One with Chris Williams after the Tigers 7-5 win over Wake Forest Friday night.  Williams hit a solo home run in the eighth that helped lift Clemson to victory.

 

 

3hr

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run single from Seth Beer. After Kier Meredith was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. Logan Davidson hit a (…)

