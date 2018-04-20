One-on-One with Monte Lee

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – TCI went One-on-One with Clemson head coach Monte Lee after his Tigers defeated Wake Forest 7-5.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – TCI went One-on-One with Clemson head coach Monte Lee after his Tigers defeated Wake Forest 7-5.
WINSTON-SALEM – TCI went One-on-One with Chris Williams after the Tigers 7-5 win over Wake Forest Friday night. Williams hit a solo home run in the eighth that helped lift Clemson to victory. (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – With the game tied in the eighth Logan Davidson and Chris Williams both hit bombs to left field to lead the Tigers to a 7-5 win over Wake Forest Friday night at David Couch (…)
The realization of softball at Clemson is one step closer. Clemson University’s Board of Trustees approved plans Friday for a 13,000 square-foot operations building for men’s and women’s soccer and (…)
Clemson has landed a major commitment from Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones. Jones (6-1, 170) is ranked by ESPN as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2019 (…)
Playing his first round for the Clemson team since Feb. 20, Doc Redman fired a five-under-par 67 Friday to lead Larry Penley’s Tigers to a third place standing and just three shots off the lead after the first (…)
Could Clemson play more than one quarterback this coming fall? Dabo Swinney thinks so. The Tigers’ head coach said as much during Thursday’s IPTAY Prowl & Growl event in Charleston. Clemson is (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run single from Seth Beer. After Kier Meredith was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. Logan Davidson hit a (…)
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Twelfth-ranked Clemson travels to Winston-Salem today to take on Wake Forest in a critical three-game ACC series. Games times at David F. Couch Ballpark are tonight at 6 (…)
Among the slew of talented recruits that attended Clemson’s Orange & White spring game last Saturday was Decatur (Ala.) Austin four-star cornerback Reddy Steward. The Clemson Insider caught up with (…)