Swinney indicates he could play more than one QB

Could Clemson play more than one quarterback this coming fall?

Dabo Swinney thinks so.

The Tigers’ head coach said as much during Thursday’s IPTAY Prowl & Growl event in Charleston. Clemson is loaded with talent at the quarterback position with incumbent Kelly Bryant back after leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff last year, former five-star talents Trevor Lawrence and Hunter Johnson and former four-star Chase Brice.

“I can’t really see any situation right now where we only run one guy out there,” Swinney said to crowd during the question-and-answer session of the program. “There’s just too much talent.”

Swinney compared the situation to the extreme amount of talent they have produced at the wide receiver position in recent years.

“It’s like having Sammy Watkins, Nuk Hopkins and Mike Williams,” he said. “You’re just going to play one?”

The difference is there are at least three wide receiver positions on the field and in some cases four or five. Rarely do you see more than one quarterback on the field at the same time, and if you do, usually the extra one lines up at a wide receiver position.

But Swinney sound as if he wanted to use more than one quarterback in a game, which means a two-system quarterback is in the coaches’ conversations back at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

“I think it’s a situation that will work itself out,” Swinney said. “Somebody’s going to run out there first in September. We’ve got a long way to go until September. Somebody’s going to run out there first, and that doesn’t mean they have a lifetime contract. It also doesn’t mean they’re going to play every snap because the competition will probably continue. That’s the type of people that we have. So it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Swinney was also asked how he will keep everybody on offense and in the quarterback room happy this season given the depth they have.

“We’re not trying to keep everybody happy,” he said. “We’re trying to just win. Everybody has a role. Coaches coach, players play, and it’s always going to be a very competitive environment. I think everybody understands that.

“But there’s nobody out there going, ‘Ok, well let’s keep this person happy and this person…’ That’s not how we go about it. That’s not our culture. I think everybody understands that performance is what matters, and that’s why we evaluate and grade and film every single detail of every practice. But guys know if you deserve to play you’re going to have an opportunity to play, but you have to play well.”