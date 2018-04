WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run single from Seth Beer.

After Kier Meredith was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. Logan Davidson hit a show down the line and reached third with what looked like a triple, scoring Meredith.

After the umpires met they ruled it was a ground-rule double and made the runners return to second and third.

However, Beer singled to right to score both runners for the 2-0 lead.