Top DL talent visiting Clemson today

Clemson is always on the recruiting trail looking for the top defensive linemen in the country.

As their 2019 class begins to take shape, the Tigers have yet another top recruit on campus today.

Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter is visiting Clemson on Friday after receiving an offer from Clemson last month.

Hunter told The Clemson Insider before the visit that he has been in frequent contact with defensive line coach Todd Bates and was excited to finally check out Clemson.

“I just want to get a feel of the campus and coaching staff,” he said.

The big 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman said the Tigers stood pretty well in his recruitment heading into the visit even though they offered him relatively late in relation to some other schools.

“They stand pretty well,” Hunter said. “They’ve always been a good program with tradition.”

Hunter said there are two main points that make Clemson stand out in comparison to other schools he is considering.

“The history and the direction the program is going,” he said.

He will be coming out with his list of favorites on April 25th, but still has to learn more about Clemson’s program before putting them on his list of top schools.

“I don’t know,” Hunter said in regard to whether Clemson will be one of his top schools. “I’m still up and down but after the visit I will know.”

Hunter hoped that he would be able to get a better feel for “the benefits the program has to offer with education and football” during his visit.

In addition to Clemson, Hunter said Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami, Florida and Florida State are contacting him the most.

All six of the schools listed above will more than likely be on Hunter’s list, but it remains to be seen if Clemson will fit into the picture.

Should his visit go well the Tigers would presumably be in the running for the nation’s No. 6 strong-side defensive end per Rivals. He is ranked as the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2019 class.