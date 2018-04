WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kyle Wilkie’s clutch two-out double down the right field line scored the winning run in the eighth inning to lift No. 13 Clemson over Wake Forest 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Tigers (28-11, 13-7 ACC) rallied from three runs down by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Wilkie following the win.