Tigers battle back to win series over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Kyle Wilkies clutch two-out double in the eighth helped Clemson rally from a three run deficit to defeat Wake Forest 4-3 and win the series over the Deacons.

Brooks Crawford had one of his best performances of the season. Crawford went 7.0 innings and gave up five hits, three runs and three earned runs. Carson Spiers and Ryley Gilliam finished it off for the Tigers.

Wake Forest jumped to the lead in the third inning when they plated two runs. A 370 foot home run in the fourth stretched the lead to 3-0 for the Deacs.

The Tigers only had two hits going into the seventh, but they awoke to tie the game. Jordan Greene walked to start the inning before Kier Meredith doubled to right center advancing Greene to third. Logan Davidson walked to load the bases. A balk was called to score Greene. Seth Beer grounded to first to score Meredith and advance Davidson to third. Chris Williams battled at the plate for eight pitches and hit a sacrifice fly to score Davidson. After the top of the sixth the score was 3-3.

In the top of the eighth Seth Beer hustled to beat out a double to left center. After two ground balls Beer was still on second with two outs. Kyle Wilkie doubled to right to score Beer and the Tigers had the lead 4-3.

Clemson moved to 28-11 overall and 13-7 in the ACC with the win. The Tigers go for the sweep Sunday at 1 PM.