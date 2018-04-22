1-on-1 with Kyle Wilkie after Sunday's win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson catcher Kyle Wilkie continued his hot play at the plate as he recorded a home run and a two-run double in No. 13 Clemson’s 9-4 victory over Wake Forest Sunday at David Couch Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wilkie finished the day 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs, a day after he had the game-winning double in Game 2 of the series.

On Sunday, Wilkie hit a two-run double to right field with one out in the fourth inning, and later hit a solo home run down the left field line to lead off the eighth inning.

Watch Wilkie’s exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider on TCITV.