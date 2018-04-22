1-on-1 with Monte Lee after Sunday's win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Heading into this weekend’s three-game series with Wake Forest, Monte Lee wasn’t sure what to expect from his ball club.

The Tigers came in on a slump, losing four of their previous five games and were struggling to find any life on offense. Lee promised to go back to the drawing board after their loss at Georgia last Tuesday night.

Whatever the coaches drew up, it worked as Clemson completed a three-game sweep of Wake Forest Sunday at David Couch Field with a 9-4 victory in Game 3. The Tigers tallied 12 hits in Game 3 and hit four home runs.

In the process, Clemson, who registered its first sweep at Wake Forest since 2005, improved to 29-11 overall and 14-7 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons dropped to 18-23 overall and 10-11 in ACC play.

Watch Lee’s exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider on TCITV: