Clemson women third at ACC Golf Tournament

Kennedy Swann shot a one-under-par 71 and Sydney Legacy continued her consistent play with a one-over 73 to lead Clemson to a third-place team standing after two rounds of the 2018 ACC Women’s Golf Championship at the Grandover Golf Club East Course on Sunday.

Clemson is in third place with a 583 total, seven-over-par. Duke has the team lead with a 13-under-par score of 563 on the par 72 course that measures 6,122 yards. Florida State is second at 580. Clemson has a seven-shot advantage over fourth place Wake Forest, who has a 590 total.

With a third-place ranking, Clemson is on pace to have its best finish in its five years in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers finished a program best fifth place in Kelley Hester’s first year in 2017.

Clemson will play with Florida State and Duke in the final round on Monday. Play begins for the Tigers at 8:50 a.m. off the first tee.

Clemson remains in the top three in the standings thanks to its fine play on the par three and par four holes. Clemson is second in par three scoring at even par and second in par four scoring at plus-20.

Duke leads the field in par four scoring by 18 shots, a major reason for their 17-stroke advantage.

Swann led the Tigers on Sunday with a 71 thanks to four birdies and just three bogeys. The sophomore from Austin, Texas has three birdies on par four holes and played her last eight holes in two-under-par. She has eight birdies through 36 holes, just one off the individual lead.

Swann is tied for seventh individually with a 143 score and is looking for her second career top 10 finish.

Legacy is Clemson’s top player through 36 holes with a 142 score after scores of 69 and 73. Like Swann, Legacy also has eight birdies to rank second in the field for 36 holes. The senior from Lexington, S.C., had two birdies and three bogeys on Sunday and ranks in fourth place entering the final round, five shots behind leader Leona Maguire of Duke, who stands at 137 after rounds of 67 and 70.

Ana Paula Valdes had a second consecutive round of 75 on Sunday and she stands in 28th place at 150 entering Monday’s final round. Graduate student Marisa Messana had a 78 and is at 153 for 36 holes, 39th place.

The native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., had three birdies, but double bogeys on two par four holes ruined her round.

Alice Hewson had an uncharacteristic round of 79 on Sunday. Her incredible streak of 91 consecutive rounds with a score that counted towards Clemson’s team total was broken. She still ranks in the top 25 entering the final round with a 149 total.