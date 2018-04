WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson’s Kier Meredith went 2-for-3 Saturday as he returned home to play in front of over 50 of his family and friends at David Couch Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Meredith following Clemson’s 4-3 come-from-behind win over Wake Forest in Game 2.

With the win, the Tigers (28-11, 13-7 ACC) clinched the series over the Demon Deacons. Game 3 will be today at 1 p.m.