Quick Hitters: Clemson targets at Under Armour All-America Camp

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Under Armour All-America Camp Series continued on Sunday in the Atlanta metro area at Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. The invite-only football camp featured a slew of Clemson targets and prospects spanning from the class of 2019 to the 2021 class.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action and spoke with the Clemson prospects there. Here are some quick-hitters on some of those prospects:

— The Tigers were represented at the camp by tight end commitment Jaelyn Lay of Riverdale, Ga. Lay looked good out there and is a physical specimen at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds.

Lay, who became the third commit in Clemson’s 2019 class when he pledged during his junior day visit to campus on March 3, had this to say about Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence:

“The day I committed, I was at the practice, and he made some good throws that you wouldn’t think would be completed. So that made me excited.”

— Oxford (Ala.) five-star center/guard Clay Webb (pictured) told TCI he is planning to return to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He previously visited Clemson for the Swinney Camp last summer and showed very well, earning an offer from the Tigers shortly thereafter.

Webb said he intends to commit and sign with his school of choice in December. He is coming off a visit to Georgia on Saturday. Alabama, Auburn and Georgia are among his other offers. He remains in regular contact with area recruiter Todd Bates, who was once the head coach at Webb’s school and is friends with his mom.

— Twin City (Ga.) Emanuel County Institute four-star defensive end Curtis Fann returned to Clemson for the spring game last weekend and told us he had a good visit. It was his first time on campus since the Florida State game last November. He also went to Auburn and South Carolina recently and is planning to visit Florida State next weekend.

Fann said Auburn, South Carolina, Clemson and Florida State are the schools he’s focusing on right now. He isn’t sure when he will make his decision.

— Four-star defensive end Justin Eboigbe of Forest Park (Ga.) said he is likely to release his final five (top) schools next month. He has continued to communicate frequently with Bates and defensive coordinator Brent Venables since attending Clemson’s junior day last month.

Eboigbe hopes to commit in August.

— Clemson doesn’t offer many underclassmen prospects, especially at the wide receiver position. With that said, one sophomore receiver who has earned a Clemson offer is Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth’s Ze’Vian Capers.

Clemson’s offer was the first for Capers. He picked it up during his visit for the March junior day and said he was stunned by it.

“I was in shock,” he said. “My first offer is from Clemson. That’s big, so it was an amazing experience.”

Capers returned to Clemson for the spring game last weekend.

— It’s worth noting that former Florida State and NFL great Deion Sanders was working with the defensive backs at the camp. He’s heavily involved with the Under Armour Camps and UA All-America Game.

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star cornerback and priority Clemson target Andrew Booth was one of the headlining prospects that competed.

Above photo: Oxford (Ala.) 5-star OL Clay Webb