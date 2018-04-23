Brownell says they're close to finishing a new deal

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell says he and Dan Radakovich hope to have a new contract in place very soon.

“Certainly we will have things done sooner rather than later,” Brownell said prior to Monday’s IPTAY Prowl & Growl event at the James Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood, S.C. “There are a lot of things that go into it so it is mostly just time.”

As The Clemson Insider reported last week, sources tell us Brownell’s new deal should be approved by the Board of Trustees sometime in May.

Watch Brownell’s interview with the media on TCITV.

