Clemson makes the cut for elite D-lineman

Clemson makes the cut for elite D-lineman

Recruiting

Clemson makes the cut for elite D-lineman

On Monday, Seminary (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Nathan Pickering cut his list of over 20 offers down to a top 10.

Clemson made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas and Southern Cal.

Pickering (6-5, 275) is ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2019 class by both ESPN and 247Sports. The latter recruiting service ranks him as the No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 37 overall prospect in the country.

As a junior in 2017, Pickering recorded 85 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and five sacks en route to first-team All-Mississippi honors by USA TODAY.

Clemson offered Pickering in February.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

7hr

Former Clemson All-American tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion Bennie Cunningham has passed away. Cunningham was 63. The native of Seneca, S.C., passed away Monday morning. He had been battling the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home