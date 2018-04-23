Clemson makes the cut for elite D-lineman

On Monday, Seminary (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Nathan Pickering cut his list of over 20 offers down to a top 10.

Clemson made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas and Southern Cal.

Pickering (6-5, 275) is ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2019 class by both ESPN and 247Sports. The latter recruiting service ranks him as the No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 37 overall prospect in the country.

As a junior in 2017, Pickering recorded 85 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and five sacks en route to first-team All-Mississippi honors by USA TODAY.

Clemson offered Pickering in February.