Swinney makes sure his quarterbacks are on the same page

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the exit interviews with quarterbacks Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence, Hunter Johnson and Chase Brice went well.

Swinney said he has spoke with all four quarterbacks since the Tigers’ spring game on April 14.

“They are important meetings,” Swinney said prior to Monday’s IPTAY Prowl & Growl event at the James Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood, S.C. “They are important meetings. It is just important to have that sit down one-on-one and make sure we are all on the same page and make sure we know where we are.

“Obviously, from our quarterbacks there is a lot going on. They know exactly where they are grade wise and what they have to do.”

