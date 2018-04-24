Brownell loves being the coach at Clemson

AIKEN, S.C. — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell says he loves being the head coach at Clemson University.

Brownell said that to the media, including The Clemson Insider, prior to Tuesday’s IPTAY Prowl & Growl event at Aiken Technical College in Aiken, S.C.

Brownell is expected to sign a new contract with Clemson sometime in May.

The Tigers are coming off their most successful season under Brownell, who just finished his eighth year at Clemson. The Tigers went 25-10, finished tied for third in the ACC and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 21 years.

“I’m excited,” Brownell said when asked about the new deal. “I really love being the coach at Clemson and I’m really proud of what our team was able to do last year.”

Watch more of Brownell’s interview with the media on TCITV: