Davidson leads Tigers in thrashing of Kennesaw St.

Clemson walloped Kennesaw State 9-4 on Tuesday night in an 11 hit performance including home runs from Logan Davidson and Kyle Wilkie. The Tigers now have 56 home runs on the season tied for sixth in the NCAA.

Logan Davidson led the way for the Clemson offense going 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run.

Freshman pitcher Sam Weatherly set the tone for his team on the mound in four solid innings of work. He surrendered just one hit whilst striking out three batters and walking two and giving up two runs.

In the bottom of the first, Clemson jumped out to an early 4-0 lead as Logan Davidson blasted a two-run homer and Kennesaw State pitcher Nathan Dupree struggled to find the strike zone.

Kier Meredith worked his way back from a 1-2 count to draw a leadoff walk before Davidson launched a 1-0 pitch between the grandstands putting the Tigers up 2-0.

After the Tigers loaded the bases, Dupree walked in Seth Beer and Drew Wharton flew out to right for the sacrifice scoring Grayson Byrd giving Clemson a 4-0 advantage.

Kennesaw State (23-18) pushed across a pair of runs in the third after a loading up the bases with one out. Tyler Simon flew out to right field scoring Bramlett and Terence Norman laced a two out single scoring Seres to cut the Tiger lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the third, Clemson extended its lead to 7-2 with three hits including a solo shot from Kyle Wilkie to lead off the frame putting it up 5-2.

Cromwell followed with a single, advancing to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a Wharton single. Wharton advanced to third on Jordan Greene’s flyout and scored as Meredith grounded out to second putting them up 7-2.

The Owls scored two runs in the top of the fifth without a hit, taking advantage of a pair of walks and a throwing error on the would be third out, to cut Clemson’s lead to 7-4.

Kennesaw State pitching returned the favor walking four Tiger batters in the fifth and walking in a run to put the Tigers up 8-4.

Clemson (30-11) added another run in the bottom of the seventh after Meredith reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Davidson single as he reached third on an error in right field, extending the Tigers lead to 9-4.

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday as they face Presbyterian at 6:30 p.m.