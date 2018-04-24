Davidson, Tigers jump in front 4-0 early

Davidson, Tigers jump in front 4-0 early

Feature

Davidson, Tigers jump in front 4-0 early

In the bottom of the first, Clemson jumped out to an early 4-0 lead as Logan Davidson blasted a two-run homer and Kennesaw State pitcher Nathan Dupree struggled to find the strike zone.

Kier Meredith worked his way back from a 1-2 count to draw a leadoff walk before Davidson launched a 1-0 pitch between the grandstands putting the Tigers up 2-0.

After the Tigers loaded the bases, Dupree walked in Seth Beer  and Drew Wharton flew out to right for the sacrifice scoring Grayson Byrd giving Clemson a 4-0 advantage.

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
12hr

The Clemson Tigers finished the week with a sweep of Wake Forest over the weekend. The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out our weekly awards. Weekend Notes: Clemson, ranked (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home