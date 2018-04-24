Georgia receiver on Clemson offer: 'I was in shock'

Clemson typically doesn’t extend many offers to underclassmen prospects, and the Tigers are especially selective with offers at the wide receiver position.

So when sophomore wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers received his first scholarship offer from Clemson, it came as a big but pleasant surprise.

“I was in shock,” Capers told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday. “My first offer is from Clemson. That’s big, so it was an amazing experience.”

The class of 2020 prospect from Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth picked up the offer while on campus for Clemson’s junior day March 3.

“Coach (Jeff) Scott, he pulled me in his wide receiver office, and he explained to me why they gave me an offer,” Capers said. “They believe that I have the talent and the size that they’re looking for.”

Capers (6-4, 200) has been on the Tigers’ radar for a while.

He camped at Clemson when he was a freshman and has visited Clemson several other times, including for the Orange & White spring game on April 14.

“I enjoyed the crowd and the fans,” Capers said. “They were amazing. It felt good to be back there, and I’m looking forward to going down and seeing them play this year.

“I like Tee Higgins, the way he went and got those jump balls and scored touchdowns.”

Capers also attended the Auburn and Florida State games in Death Valley last fall.

As a sophomore last season, Capers recorded 42 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns en route to first-team All-Region honors in Region 5AAAAAAA.

“I’m a big tall receiver, athletic receiver,” he said. “I can go up and get the jump balls. I can make defenders miss, and I can score touchdowns.”

Capers said Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and NC State are showing interest as well. He visited Tennessee on Saturday and doesn’t have any other trips planned right now.

Plenty more offers figure to come for Capers moving forward, but expect Clemson to be in the race for his services until the end after extending his initial offer.

“That (offer) means a lot because Clemson has big dogs and produces them in the NFL,” Capers said. “It means a lot becuase I can potentially be a big dog there.”