Linebacker recruit feels comfortable at Clemson

Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage linebacker Drake Thomas is planning to release his top schools next month.

Clemson will make the cut, according to Thomas.

“They will be on the list, I would say,” he said recently at the Elite 11 Regional Camp in Charlotte.

Thomas received an offer from Clemson last August. He attended the Florida State game in Death Valley last season and returned to campus for Clemson’s elite junior day in late January.

The Tigers have made Thomas feel comfortable at Clemson.

“I think it’s definitely like a family feel,” Thomas said. “That’s something they preach. And being comfortable there, them bringing me in and treating me like I’m family. So, that’s something that stands out to me.”

In addition to Clemson, Thomas holds offers from Alabama, NC State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

Watch our full interview with Thomas at the Elite 11 Regional Charlotte on TCITV: