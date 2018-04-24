TCI Weekly Baseball Wrap

The Clemson Tigers finished the week with a sweep of Wake Forest over the weekend.

The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out our weekly awards.

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as #10 in the country, lost 6-1 at then-#12 Georgia in midweek action before sweeping a three-game series at Wake Forest over the weekend. The Tigers outscored their opponents 21-18 while outhitting the competition .248 (34 hits) to .214 (27 hits). On the week, Clemson had eight doubles, seven homers, 15 walks, and five HBPs against 32 strikeouts while going 4-4 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.37 ERA, allowing 18 runs (17 earned) in 35.0 innings with nine walks and 33 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .979 clip, committing three errors in 145 chances.

Overall Record 29-11

ACC Record 14-7

Last Week 3-1

4/17 Tuesday #12 Georgia L, 1-6

4/20 Friday Wake Forest W, 7-5

4/21 Saturday Wake Forest W, 4-3

4/22 Sunday Wake Forest W, 9-4

Next Week

4/24 Tuesday Kennesaw State (23-17) 6:30 p.m. Clemson

4/25 Wednesday Presbyterian (13-29) 6:30 p.m. Clemson

4/27 Friday Virginia (24-17, 9-12) 6 p.m. Charlottesville, VA

4/28 Saturday Virginia (24-17, 9-12) 4 p.m. Charlottesville, VA

4/29 Sunday Virginia (24-17, 9-12) 1 p.m. Charlottesville, VA

Note: Records as of Monday, April 23.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week Kyle Wilkie

The sophomore catcher from Cumming, GA won his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-18 (.389) in four games last week. Wilkie had two doubles, a homer, five RBI, and two runs for a .667 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Grayson Byrd 4-for-12 (.333), 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 SH, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB

Seth Beer 5-for-16 (.313), 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB

Kier Meredith 3-for-11 (.273, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 SH, 2 HBP

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week Ryley Gilliam

The junior closer from Kennesaw, GA earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performances out of the bullpen last week. In 4.1 innings, Gilliam did not allow a run on one hit (.071) and one walk with eight strikeouts with two saves in three appearances.

Other pitchers of note:

Spencer Strider 5.1 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 BB, 8 K, .063 OBA

Jake Higginbotham 5.0 IP, 1-0, 1 GS, 0 runs, 4 hits, 1 BB, 3 K, .235 OBA

Ryan Miller 3.2 IP, 1-0, 1 app, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 BB, 4 K, .083 OBA