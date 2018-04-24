Top transfer set to visit Clemson on Thursday

The Clemson Insider has confirmed through sources that Oral Roberts transfer Javan White is planning to take an official visit to Clemson on Thursday.

White is a 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward, who is getting his degree from Oral Roberts this spring. He just finished his redshirt sophomore season and will have two years to play wherever he chooses to attend graduate school.

One source told TCI Clemson is in good shape to win the services of the forward. Another source said “since he is coming to Clemson for a visit, that is a good sign for Clemson.”

However, don’t expect White to commit to Clemson just yet. He still has another visit set after he visits Clemson on Thursday.

This past season, White played in all 32 games, starting the final 29 games of the year. He averaged a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game to go with 10.2 points per night.

White, who did not play in 2016-17 due to injury, finished in the top 15 in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (3.53). He grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 16 games during the season, including nine of 11 games at the end of non-conference play into the first three games of Summit League action. He also posted a team-best nine double-doubles on the season, including two 20-10 games.