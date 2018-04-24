Wilkie, Strider Postgame

Kyle Wilkie and Spencer Strider talk about Clemson’s victory over Kennesaw State Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Last Thursday head coach Monte Lee held a team meeting where he and the team discussed what needed to change to get the Tigers back to playing at a high level. The change at the plate was simple. See (…)
Clemson walloped Kennesaw State 9-4 on Tuesday night in an 11 hit performance including home runs from Logan Davidson and Kyle Wilkie. The Tigers now have 56 home runs on the season tied for sixth in the (…)
Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star athlete/cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly included Clemson in a group of eight finalists that he released via social media Tuesday night. Penn State, Notre (…)
Clemson extended its lead to 7-2 with three hits including a solo shot from Kyle Wilkie in the bottom of the third. Wilkie led off with a solo shot to left center field to put the Tigers up 5-2. Cromwell (…)
The Clemson Insider has confirmed through sources that Oral Roberts transfer Javan White is planning to take an official visit to Clemson on Thursday. White is a 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward, who is getting (…)
In the bottom of the first, Clemson jumped out to an early 4-0 lead as Logan Davidson blasted a two-run homer and Kennesaw State pitcher Nathan Dupree struggled to find the strike zone. Kier Meredith worked (…)
AIKEN, S.C. — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell says he loves being the head coach at Clemson University. Brownell said that to the media, including The Clemson Insider, prior to (…)
AIKEN, S.C. — Dabo Swinney is proud of a lot of things when he thinks back to what the Clemson football program has accomplished in the last nine years. The Tigers have won a national championship, (…)
Tenth-ranked Clemson welcomes first-time opponent Kennesaw State to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:30 p.m. The Series The Tigers and Owls have never met on the diamond. (…)
Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage linebacker Drake Thomas is planning to release his top schools next month. Clemson will make the cut, according to Thomas. “They will be on the list, I would say,” he (…)