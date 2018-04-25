Clemson clinches 54th-consecutive winning season

Clemson clinches 54th-consecutive winning season

Feature

Clemson clinches 54th-consecutive winning season

Eighth-ranked Clemson set a season high for runs in its 14-4 win over Presbyterian College Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

With the victory, Clemson (31-11) secured a winning record in 2018 for the 54th-consecutive season, the third-longest active streak in the nation.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee spoke to the media after the game as he updated the injuries to Patrick Cromwell and Kier Meredith as well as talked about the Tigers’ 11-run victory over the Blue Hose.

Clemson will play a three-game series at Virginia this weekend. Game 1 of the series will be Friday at 1 p.m.

, , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

It was obvious Presbyterian was no match for eighth-ranked Clemson Wednesday. The Tigers got home runs from Grayson Byrd, Kyle Wilkie and Seth Beer, while stealing six bases in routing the Blue Hose 14-4 at (…)

reply
6hr

Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Sam Hall, who is playing in his fifth game of the season, drove in Kyle Wilkie for the game’s first run. The Tigers got a one-out walk from (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home