Clemson makes the cut for top-100 DL

A four-star defensive lineman with more than 40 scholarship offers cut his list down to eight schools on Wednesday night.

Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar’s Derick Hunter named Clemson, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Georgia and Florida State his top eight schools via social media.

Hunter (6-4, 276) is ranked by Rivals as a top-100 prospect in the 2019 class regardless of position.

“This process has had its up and downs trying to figure out what’s best for me and my family,” Hunter wrote in a Twitter post. “on this day my moms birthday losing her when I was 11 I know she happy to see how far I came after talking with my coaches and my father it was best for me to cut my list down and handle business #trusttheprocess”

Hunter received an offer from Clemson in March. He visited Clemson for the first time last Friday.

After the visit, Hunter told The Clemson Insider he felt at home at Clemson.

“I really enjoyed my visit,” he said. “It was different from Florida. I can tell it made me feel like a place like home.”

Hunter was committed to Miami until he reopened his recruitment last November.

Clemson views Hunter as a versatile lineman that could play both defensive end and tackle.

In eight games as a junior in 2017, Hunter recorded 54 total tackles, including six for loss and a sack.