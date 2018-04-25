Clemson offers Pennsylvania lineman

Malvern (Pa.) Prep 2019 three-star offensive tackle Jake Hornibrook announced an offer from Clemson via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Very thankful and excited to receive an offer from Clemson University!” he wrote.

Hornibrook (6-4, 275) has other Power Five offers from Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia.

As a junior in 2017, Hornibrook earned first-team All-Inter-Ac honors and helped his team win its first outright Inter-Ac title since 2011.

Hornibrook is a teammate of 2019 linebacker Keith Maguire, who has Clemson in his top five and is set to announce his commitment Friday.

Hornibrook’s older brother, Alex, is the starting quarterback for Wisconsin.