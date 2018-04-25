Countdown to First Pitch: PC at No. 10 Clemson

Tenth-ranked Clemson welcomes in-state foe Presbyterian College to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:30 p.m.

Worth Noting

Clemson is 37-21-1 all-time on April 25 with a 23-11 mark at home.

This is the final scheduled game against a Big South opponent in 2018. The Tigers beat Winthrop 9-8 (10) on February 27 and Charleston Southern 5-0 on March 13.

Clemson has faced eight of the 10 programs currently in the Big South (missing Longwood and Radford). The Tigers are 134-37 all-time against those schools, including a 100-19 mark at home.

Monte Lee is 38-11 all-time against current SoCon members (has not faced Gardner-Webb, Liberty, or Longwood), including a 7-0 mark as Clemson’s head coach.

The Series

Meetings: 85 (first met in 1906)

Series Record: Clemson leads 63-22

Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 38-9 (Clemson leads 6-2 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 8-4 at Clemson in 2016

Lee: Lee leads 2-0 (1-0 at CU; 1-0 at CofC)

The Blue Hose

Head Coach: Elton Pollock (14th season at Presbyterian)

2017 Record: 32-29 (15-9, 3rd Big South) – N/A – NR

Preseason: 6th in Big South (out of 10 teams)

Road Record: 4-13 (15-13 in 2017)

Last Week: Swept in three games at Gardner-Webb (2-3, 4-5, 5-6) over the weekend after winning 7-4 at South Carolina last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats: .269 (5.6 RPG) with 59 2B, 2 3B, 34 HR, 146 BB, 40 HBP, 333 K, 15-28 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 6.10 ERA, .295 OBA (423 hits), 181 BB & 305 K in 360.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .970 (45 errors in 1477 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 20-5 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week: Beat Kennesaw State 9-4 at home on Tuesday after sweeping three games at Wake Forest (7-5, 4-3, 9-4) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .248 (6.0 RPG) with 54 2B, 2 3B, 58 HR, 223 BB, 36 HBP, 341 K, 29-41 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.43 ERA, .237 OBA (326 hits), 146 BB & 336 K in 369.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .976 (38 errors in 1556 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Presbyterian College

C 18 TJ Richardson (SR/.295 BA with 4 2B, 11 RBI, & 14 BB in 35 games in 2018)

1B 14 Jack McLaughlin (SR/.224 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 21 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

2B 23 Jonathan White (JR/.358 BA with 7 2B, 4 HR, & 34 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

SS 24 Andrew Bladt (*JR/.221 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 7 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

3B 25 Tannor Byrd (SO/.217 BA with 2 2B, 4 HR, & 14 RBI in 39 games in 2018)

LF 33 AJ Priaulx (SR/.392 BA with 13 2B, 6 HR, & 36 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

CF 15 Nick Guimbarda (JR/.327 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 27 games in 2018)

RF 28 Nick Wise (SR/.289 BA with 9 2B, 7 HR, & 33 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

DH 4 Thatcher Coleman (*SR/.242 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 30 games in 2018)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.260 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 22 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.250 BA with 6 2B, 11 HR, & 43 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.257 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 28 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.253 BA with 8 2B, 7 HR, & 22 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.259 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 18 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

LF 1 Kier Meredith (FR/.242 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 10 games in 2018)

CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.240 BA with 9 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.283 BA with 7 2B, 10 HR, & 28 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.280 BA with 1 2B, 6 HR, & 16 RBI in 29 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

SR LHP 16 Connor Jahn (0-1/5 app/2 GS/12.15 ERA (13.1 IP)/.431 OBA (25 hits)/8 BB/17 K)

FR RHP 45 Holt Jones (2-0/6 app/2 GS/4.50 ERA (12.0 IP)/.229 OBA (11 hits)/8 BB/16 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Presbyterian

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Seth Beer .333 1-1 3 1 1 1 2 1 0

Adam Renwick .333 1-1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 SH

Robert Jolly .250 1-1 4 0 1 0 0 1 0

Chris Williams .000 1-1 2 2 0 0 2 1 0

Drew Wharton .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0

Jordan Greene N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Brooks Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.1 2 0 0 0 1 .333

Alex Schnell 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 .333

Jake Higginbotham 1.59 1-1 1-0 5.2 6 1 1 2 4 .261