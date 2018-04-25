Florence Prowl & Growl: Dabo Swinney

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Clemson Insider is live on location at IPTAY’s Florence/Myrtle Beach Prowl & Growl even in Florence, S.C.
Before Wednesday’s activities got underway we caught up with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
Watch Swinney on TCITV:
After Presbyterian used a couple of sac flies to take a one-run lead in the top of the third inning, Clemson rallied for four runs in the bottom frame to grab back the lead, 5-2, thanks to back-to-back home (…)
Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Sam Hall, who is playing in his fifth game of the season, drove in Kyle Wilkie for the game’s first run. The Tigers got a one-out walk from (…)
Malvern (Pa.) Prep 2019 three-star offensive tackle Jake Hornibrook announced an offer from Clemson via Twitter on Wednesday. “Very thankful and excited to receive an offer from Clemson (…)
Clemson has offered Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North 2019 four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday. Mertz (6-4, 205) has been committed to Wisconsin since last (…)
Four-star Jamil Burroughs is one of the best defensive tackle prospects in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern is strong, aggressive, quick and carries (…)
Tenth-ranked Clemson welcomes in-state foe Presbyterian College to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:30 p.m. Worth Noting Clemson is 37-21-1 all-time on April 25 with a 23-11 (…)
I have to admit, this is one of the hardest columns I have had to write. As we all know, Clemson lost one of its own on Monday morning with the passing of former tight end Bennie Cunningham. Bennie, who (…)
Kyle Wilkie has been as hot as ever at the plate and his success continued in eighth-ranked Clemson’s 9-4 victory over Kennesaw State Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The sophomore catcher went (…)
Linebacker is a position of need for Clemson in the 2019 recruiting class, and one of the Tigers’ top linebacker targets is four-star Kalen Deloach. The Savannah (Ga.) Islands standout returned (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 8 Clemson’s 9-4 win over Kennesaw State in the first ever meeting between the schools on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The (…)