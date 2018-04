Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Sam Hall, who is playing in his fifth game of the season, drove in Kyle Wilkie for the game’s first run.

The Tigers got a one-out walk from Wilkie on four pitches and then got a two-out hit from Drew Wharton with a base knock to right which moved Wilkie to third.

Hall then recorded his first base hit of the season as he lined a ball to left center, easily scoring Wilkie for the 1-0 lead.