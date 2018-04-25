Highly regarded DT likes Clemson's 'different atmosphere'

Four-star Jamil Burroughs is one of the best defensive tackle prospects in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern is strong, aggressive, quick and carries double-digit scholarship offers.

It’s fairly early in his recruitment right now, but the rising junior expects to make an early decision. And he took a step toward that last month when he named a top six of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Burroughs, who explained why Clemson is one of his favorites.

“I have a good relationship with coach (Todd) Bates, the D-line coach up there,” Burroughs said at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday. “All the coaches there, they show me love. They’re one of my top schools right now. Really strong relationship with them.”

Burroughs collected a scholarship offer from Clemson during his most recent visit to campus on Feb. 20.

While there he spent plenty of time with Bates, the Tigers’ defensive tackles coach.

“He really shows his players that he really cares about them grade wise, academic wise and outside of football wise,” Burroughs said of Bates. “He shows lots of love to me. That’s what I look for in a coach.”

Burroughs has been to Clemson three times in total and said he plans to visit again next week.

The Tigers have already shown him everything they have to offer, and there’s a lot he likes about Clemson.

“It’s a lot of stuff (that stands out),” he said. “That facility, coaches coming up to greet you… It’s a type of different atmosphere over there. I like it.”

Burroughs has a timeline for when he intends to make his college choice.

“I want to commit end of my junior season,” he said.

Like the other schools in his top six, Burroughs feels he could have success at Clemson.

“They’re really organized, and that’s what you look for in a team,” he said. “Organized teams win championships. As you can see they won one.”

Burroughs most recently visited Auburn in early March after making trips to South Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee and Georgia in February. He is slated to visit Alabama this week.

As a sophomore last season, Burroughs totaled 63 tackles, including 28 for loss and six sacks. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 88 overall prospect in the class of 2020.