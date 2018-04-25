Instant Replay: Clemson 9, Kennesaw State 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 8 Clemson’s 9-4 win over Kennesaw State in the first ever meeting between the schools on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (30-11) jumped out to a quick start as Kier Meredith drew a leadoff walk and Logan Davidson followed with a two-run homer for the early 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Patrick Cromwell would draw a bases loaded walk to bring in another run and a sac fly from Drew Wharton made it 4-0. The Owls (23-18) would cut the lead in half with two runs in the top of the third, but Clemson responded immediately. Kyle Wilkie led off the inning with a solo homer before an RBI single from Wharton and a RBI groundout by Meredith made it 7-2. Kennesaw State again cut in the lead with two runs in the fifth to make it 7-4, but the Tigers added insurance runs in the fifth (on another bases loaded walk to Davidson) and seventh (on a Davidson RBI single) to put the game away and give Clemson the 9-4 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed right off the bat as the Tigers batted around the first inning en route to an early 4-0 lead. Despite the Owls cutting into the lead on two separate occasions, Clemson never led by less than two runs after the first inning and had control of the game the entire night.

What went right?

The Tiger offense kept up their hitting from the weekend, collecting 11 hits in the contest while also drawing 10 walks. Davidson, Wilkie, Wharton, and Cromwell each had two hits while Davidson drove in a career-high four runs and Wharton added two RBI. Spencer Strider earned his fourth win of the season with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing a single hit and two walks with six strikeouts. Ryan Miller picked up his fourth save of the season by tossing 2.1 hit-less innings to end the game.

What went wrong?

Clemson again had some base running issues, committing several blunders on the base paths that led to outs. The Tigers also stranded nine runners in the game, including leaving the bases loaded twice. Starter Sam Weatherly battled for 4.0 innings, but ended up allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and five walks.