Major LB target recaps latest Clemson visit

Linebacker is a position of need for Clemson in the 2019 recruiting class, and one of the Tigers’ top linebacker targets is four-star Kalen Deloach.

The Savannah (Ga.) Islands standout returned to Clemson for its spring game on April 14.

“It was nice. I really enjoyed it,” Deloach told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour Camp in Atlanta on Sunday. “I liked the atmosphere and the intensity they came out with during the game and how they competed. It was a nice crowd. It was a loud crowd, too, just for a spring game.”

Deloach (6-0, 200) received an offer from Clemson in January and subsequently saw his recruitment take off with offers from the likes of Auburn, Ohio State, Miami, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame and Florida State.

Clemson attracted Deloach to campus for its elite junior day on Jan. 20, four days after offering him.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates have remained in regular contact with him since.

“It’s a good relationship,” Deloach said. “We talk almost every day and build our relationship up.”

Deloach also spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney during the spring game visit.

“We talked about if I work, I can come in and I can have an impact on the team,” Deloach said.

Deloach intends to take his official visits during the season and then make a decision after the season. He is planning to sign in December and enroll early at his school of choice.

Earlier this month, Deloach named Clemson one of his top nine schools with Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, FSU and South Carolina.

Why is Clemson one of his favorites?

“Because it’s the relationships that I’ve built with the coaches and the family atmosphere that they have,” he said.

Prior to the junior day and spring game visits, Deloach visited Clemson for The Citadel game last November.

As a junior in 2017, Deloach amassed 76 tackles through his team’s first six games on his way to first-team all-state honors.