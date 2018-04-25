Tigers grab back the lead with back-to-back jacks

After Presbyterian used a couple of sac flies to take a one-run lead in the top of the third inning, Clemson rallied for four runs in the bottom frame to grab back the lead, 5-2, thanks to back-to-back home runs from Grayson Byrd and Kyle Wilkie.

Grayson Byrd took a 1-1 pitch from PC starter Connor Jahn to left centerfield for a three-run home run. The blast gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead.

Logan Davidson led off the Clemson inning by running out a base hit and then stole second and third base. With one out Chris Williams drew a walk and then stole second before Byrd sent his blast about 370 feet over the left centerfield wall. It was Byrd’s seventh home run of the season.

Wilkie then followed with his home run to left field for his third long ball in as many games. Wilkie now has four home runs on the season. Wilkie’s home run came off PC reliever Ryan Hall and gave the Tigers a 5-2 lead.