Wisconsin QB commit receives Clemson offer

Clemson has offered Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North 2019 four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Mertz (6-4, 205) has been committed to Wisconsin since last October.

Since pledging to the Badgers, Mertz has picked up offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

As a junior in 2017, Mertz completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,684 yards and 45 touchdowns against just six interceptions while leading his team to a state championship.

Mertz is ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 prospect in Kansas, No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 40 overall prospect for the 2019 class.

He is committed to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.