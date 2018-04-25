Wisconsin QB commit receives Clemson offer

Wisconsin QB commit receives Clemson offer

Recruiting

Wisconsin QB commit receives Clemson offer

Clemson has offered Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North 2019 four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Mertz (6-4, 205) has been committed to Wisconsin since last October.

Since pledging to the Badgers, Mertz has picked up offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

As a junior in 2017, Mertz completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,684 yards and 45 touchdowns against just six interceptions while leading his team to a state championship.

Mertz is ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 prospect in Kansas, No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 40 overall prospect for the 2019 class.

He is committed to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
40m

Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Sam Hall, who is playing in his fifth game of the season, drove in Kyle Wilkie for the game’s first run. The Tigers got a one-out walk from (…)

reply
11hr

Clemson’s Logan Davidson drove in four RBI’s  Tuesday as Clemson picked up win No. 30 on the 2018 baseball season. The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Davidson following Clemson’s 9-4 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home