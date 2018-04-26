4-star DE talks Clemson interest, recent visit

Four-star defensive end Myles Murphy is just on the back-end of his sophomore year, but he’s already a wanted man for the class of 2020, as the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect carries offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State.

Although Clemson has not yet offered, the Tigers are expressing high interest in the Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove standout.

“They said pretty much what all of the other schools said, was they like how I played on the field and my aggressiveness on the field,” Murphy said of Clemson. “But what was a little bit different was they just said they like what I do in the classroom, like making good grades, all that.”

Clemson has already received several visits from Murphy.

“I like the culture at Clemson,” he said. “There, it’s not all about football, it’s about business and putting your best foot forward for other jobs instead of the NFL.”

Murphy most recently visited Clemson to take in a spring practice on April 4.

“It was a great visit,” he said. “It was good to see the practices and how the coaches interacted with the players. It was a very good experience for me.”

Murphy claims no favorites in his recruitment right now but is planning to release a short list of top schools in July.

He is also planning to return to Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I hope to show my improvements because they haven’t seen me play since the fall,” he said.

Murphy has been to Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn recently as well and is looking to make some long-distance trips this summer.

“I’m going to go a little bit North and out to the West Coast a little bit,” he said. “I’m really trying to get to Michigan and Ohio State and even Penn State and UCLA and Stanford.”

Murphy is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 prospect from the Peach State, No. 2 strong-side defensive end and No. 34 overall prospect for the class of 2020.