Clemson shocks O-lineman with game-changing offer

Class of 2019 offensive tackle Jake Hornibrook has seen his recruitment ratchet up this year, with more than half of his 22 scholarship offers coming in the first four months of 2018.

On Wednesday, the Malvern (Pa.) Prep standout received one of his biggest offers yet, if not the biggest — an offer from Clemson.

“I was shocked,” Hornibrook told The Clemson Insider. “I mean I was really happy too, and it’s definitely a game-changer. I was starting to narrow it (recruitment) down, and now that Clemson’s in it, that’s definitely going to be a school that I’m going to go down and visit and hopefully learn more about.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables stopped by the school on Wednesday morning to evaluate Hornibrook in person. He was also there to check in on 2019 linebacker Keith Maguire, who has Clemson in his top five and is set to announce his college decision Friday.

“He was pretty excited that I got an offer,” Hornibrook said of Maguire. “He was saying I have to go check it out because it’s a cool school and he thinks I would like it.”

Venables liked what he saw from Hornibrook during a workout Wednesday morning.

“Coach Venables was saying he likes how I pass set and how I move around,” Hornibrook said. “And he was saying I finish well, I bend well, and you can see that in the tape.”

Hornibrook (6-4, 275) began communicating with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell earlier this year.

“I would say a couple months ago I DM’d him, sent him my tape, and we’ve been keeping in touch since then,” Hornibrook said. “I guess he liked it, and that’s kind of how I got on their board.”

Caldwell informed Hornibrook of the offer during a phone conversation later Wednesday.

“I was pretty pumped up,” Hornibrook said.

Hornibrook said he is now planning to visit Clemson in the near future, perhaps as soon as two weeks from now.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the O-line coach and getting to know the players, because that’s who you’re going to be around mostly,” he said. “It’s a very good football program, I know that, and I’ve heard good things about the school itself. So, I’m pretty excited to go down there and check it out.”

In addition to Clemson, Hornibrook holds offers from Stanford, Oregon, West Virginia, Baylor, Maryland, Northwestern, Minnesota, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and several ACC schools, including North Carolina, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, Syracuse and Virginia.

Hornibrook is looking to make his decision in the next couple of months.

“I’m thinking probably either next month or June,” he said.

Hornibrook has made trips to Duke, North Carolina, Boston College, Northwestern and Stanford this spring.

As a junior last season, he earned first-team All-Inter-Ac honors and helped his team win its first outright Inter-Ac title since 2011.

His older brother, Alex, is the starting quarterback for Wisconsin.