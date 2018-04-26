Not a bad start for the freshman

With Patrick Cromwell out with an injury Wednesday night, Clemson head coach Monte Lee decided to give freshman Sam Hall a shot at third base against Presbyterian.

The freshman did not let him down.

Hall did not commit an error and went 2-for-4 at the plate, including an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning that brought home the eighth-ranked Tigers’ first run in its 14-4 victory over the Blue Hose.

“How about that Sam Hall,” Lee said to the media following the game. “I had a couple of guys banged up after last night’s game…and Sam Hall…we just felt like we wanted to give him a start.

“He has just worked as hard as anyone on our team, just trying to prepare for this moment to get his opportunity.”

Hall was ready for his first career start. During his first at-bat, he lined a base hit to left field in the bottom of the second inning, which scored catcher Kyle Wilkie. It was his first career hit.

“Not only did he perform well, but he was very confident, he had great body language and he had fun,” Lee said. “It was just very refreshing to watch him play the game and how he played the game in his first start.”

It was just a normal game day for Hall until he was told he was in the lineup and he was going to make his first collegiate start.

“It kind of surprised me at first and I was really nervous,” Hall said. “However, when it got closer to game time, I was good.”

Hall later got his second hit and scored as well.

“I knew I made good contact and just hoped PC didn’t catch it because it really looked like he was going to catch it.”

It was clear why Lee was raving about Hall after he played two different positions in one game. Hall, who moved to left field later in the game, showed everyone he was not only a reliable player, but a versatile player as well.

“Things are always changing in baseball. You can’t get complacent,” he said.

After his first career start, Hall reminisced on being able to play for the Tigers.

“It’s just awesome. It’s really cool to be able to play with these guys,” he said. “My teammates are just awesome. The coaching staff is great. They have really helped me develop as a baseball player, it’s been great.”